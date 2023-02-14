Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.94% to Rs 24.93 croreNet Loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.94% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.9327.08 -8 OPM %-35.82-6.06 -PBDT-7.13-1.19 -499 PBT-8.70-2.51 -247 NP-5.38-1.66 -224
