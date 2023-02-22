Allcargo Logistics signs SPA to acquire majority stake in Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks

JUST IN
Allcargo Logistics has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 21 February 2023, with BRE Asia Urban Holdings (the Seller) to acquire: (a) 5,40,000 equity shares (representing 90% of the equity share capital), and (b) 1,07,78,147 Class A Optionally Convertible Debentures (Class A OCDs) of Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks (the Target).

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 14:24 IST

