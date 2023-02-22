Allcargo Logistics signs SPA to acquire majority stake in Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks

-
ALSO READ
Allcargo Logistics to acquire Germany-based logistics company
Board of Allcargo Logistics notes developments related to sale of logistics parks
Allcargo Logistics to acquire Asiapac Equity Investment (Hong Kong)
Allcargo's Belgium subsidiary acquires freight handling firm in Germany for 12 mn euros
Allcargo Logistics rises 11% in three days
-
Allcargo Logistics has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 21 February 2023, with BRE Asia Urban Holdings (the Seller) to acquire: (a) 5,40,000 equity shares (representing 90% of the equity share capital), and (b) 1,07,78,147 Class A Optionally Convertible Debentures (Class A OCDs) of Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks (the Target).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU