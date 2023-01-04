Tata Elxsi praises partnership with Tata Motors for Connected Vehicle Platform

Tata Elxsi extends its heartiest congratulations to Tata Motors on crossing a significant milestone of onboarding 500,000 vehicles onto the Connected Vehicle Platform (CVP) that caters to its entire range of Commercial, Passenger and Electric Vehicles.

In early 2019, Tata Motors collaborated with Tata Elxsi to adopt and adapt the TETHER Connected Vehicle Platform (CVP) towards a common standard technology stack to deliver scalability, differentiated features, high performance and expandable to Industry 4.0 to transform their internal operations.

Tata Motors deployed the TETHER CVP under the brands of Fleet Edge for CV, iRA for PV & Zconnect for EV, which offer features like track and trace, geo-fencing and alerts, driver behaviour monitoring, and fuel efficiency monitoring.

In addition, they enable secure and selective access to the platform and relevant data with its wider partner ecosystem, including dealers, and suppliers, to enrich customer experience.

TETHER CVP was built as a modular platform, which can be scaled up to offer a wide range of solutions with thirdparty applications through APIs. In addition, it is a 5G-ready platform with capabilities to handle hype scalar traffic, massive FOTA, and digital twin capabilities catering to the SDV roadmap of the OEM

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)