Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Azacitidine for Injection

Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial, is the bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Vidaza for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The product is expected to be launched by this month.
The approved product has an estimated market size of around US$ 46 million for the twelve months ending November 2022, according to IQVIA.
