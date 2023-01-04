Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Azacitidine for Injection

JUST IN
Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities, has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial.

Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial, is the bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Vidaza for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The product is expected to be launched by this month.

The approved product has an estimated market size of around US$ 46 million for the twelve months ending November 2022, according to IQVIA.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 11:09 IST

