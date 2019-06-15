Alok Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 6105.84 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 770.52 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 6105.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1320.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 770.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 841.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2282.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 18217.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.34% to Rs 3128.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5333.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

770.52841.813128.765333.622.06-27.45-6.30-248.086237.67-1166.482814.39-17678.336104.93-1306.852281.22-18206.146105.84-1320.652282.13-18217.33

