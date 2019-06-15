Reliance Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1664.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 42.30% to Rs 327.96 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 1664.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 332.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.30% to Rs 327.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 913.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1664.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.32% to Rs 986.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1075.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

327.96230.47986.081075.549.17-25.43-20.20-5.77322.87379.645159.021396.41302.98361.405077.191297.16-1664.25332.22-913.391664.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)