Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3301.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Net loss of reported to Rs 3301.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 133.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 4012.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3075.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2426.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1339.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 19279.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17885.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

