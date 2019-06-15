Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3301.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Reliance Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.92% in the December 2018 quarter
United Credit standalone net profit rises 470.37% in the March 2019 quarter
Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2019 quarter
Trimurthi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.48% to Rs 4012.65 croreNet loss of Reliance Infrastructure reported to Rs 3301.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 133.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 4012.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3075.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2426.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1339.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 19279.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17885.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4012.653075.20 30 19279.0017885.15 8 OPM %22.148.66 -21.5920.20 - PBDT393.34487.85 -19 6263.031965.07 219 PBT33.49179.91 -81 4944.71710.82 596 NP-3301.00133.66 PL -2426.821339.50 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU