ISMT reports standalone net loss of Rs 69.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 470.18 crore

Net Loss of ISMT reported to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 470.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 449.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 228.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 239.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 1795.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1464.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

470.18449.121795.441464.956.305.866.295.19-34.67-39.90-156.59-188.76-46.98-55.24-210.64-247.31-69.73-55.00-228.78-239.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)