Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit rises 96.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 96.99% to Rs 68.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 575.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 485.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1330.49% to Rs 176.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.07% to Rs 2275.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1647.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

