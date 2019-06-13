Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit rises 96.99% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 575.35 croreNet profit of Equitas Holdings rose 96.99% to Rs 68.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 575.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 485.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1330.49% to Rs 176.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.07% to Rs 2275.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1647.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales575.35485.60 18 2275.311647.90 38 OPM %51.9958.39 -54.4939.13 - PBDT125.1576.90 63 364.07108.03 237 PBT101.3953.63 89 271.3118.90 1336 NP68.7334.89 97 176.3812.33 1330
