Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 73.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.50% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 73.58% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.504.2828.916.311.740.711.710.700.920.53

