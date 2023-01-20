Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 73.58% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit rises 2662.50% in the December 2022 quarter
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 170.54% in the December 2022 quarter
5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 1389.19% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.50% to Rs 5.50 croreNet profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 73.58% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.504.28 29 OPM %28.916.31 -PBDT1.740.71 145 PBT1.710.70 144 NP0.920.53 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU