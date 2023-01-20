JUST IN
Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 73.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.50% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 73.58% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.504.28 29 OPM %28.916.31 -PBDT1.740.71 145 PBT1.710.70 144 NP0.920.53 74

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 17:56 IST

