JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RBL Bank Q4 PAT up 34% YoY on lower provisions
Business Standard

Syschem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 189.41% to Rs 29.52 crore

Net profit of Syschem (India) reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 189.41% to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.5210.20 189 OPM %9.59-3.63 -PBDT2.78-0.36 LP PBT2.07-0.99 LP NP2.07-0.99 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU