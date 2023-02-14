Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 2.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.26% to Rs 8.34 croreNet profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 2.99% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 48.26% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.3416.12 -48 OPM %18.7110.17 -PBDT0.970.93 4 PBT0.780.79 -1 NP0.650.67 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU