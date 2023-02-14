Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 2.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.26% to Rs 8.34 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 2.99% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 48.26% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.3416.1218.7110.170.970.930.780.790.650.67

