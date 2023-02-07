Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 33.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 557.28 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 33.16% to Rs 31.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 557.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 485.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.557.28485.4415.5515.3577.1762.4244.0831.7431.0423.31

