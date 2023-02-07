Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 33.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 557.28 croreNet profit of Sansera Engineering rose 33.16% to Rs 31.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 557.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 485.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales557.28485.44 15 OPM %15.5515.35 -PBDT77.1762.42 24 PBT44.0831.74 39 NP31.0423.31 33
