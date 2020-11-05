Amara Raja Batteries Ltd jumps around 1%

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 797.8, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.73% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 797.8, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 12095.3. The Sensex is at 41269.35, up 1.61%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has risen around 7.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7901.75, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 799.05, up 1.15% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up 20.73% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

