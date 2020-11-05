SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 803.25, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% jump in NIFTY and a 8.51% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 803.25, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.61% on the day, quoting at 12100.4. The Sensex is at 41302.68, up 1.69%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 3.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 11.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12458.25, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 804.9, up 1.51% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 17.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% jump in NIFTY and a 8.51% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 49.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)