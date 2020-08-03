Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Laurus Labs Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2020.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd soared 15.05% to Rs 1703.95 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2644 shares in the past one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd surged 13.19% to Rs 1056.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Granules India Ltd spiked 11.16% to Rs 303.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd jumped 9.88% to Rs 1147. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 737 shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 8.98% to Rs 8314.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4267 shares in the past one month.

