Volumes spurt at Bandhan Bank Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 August 2020.

Bandhan Bank Ltd registered volume of 3713.26 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 516.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.19 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.14% to Rs.306.80. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd notched up volume of 35461 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6953 shares. The stock rose 7.60% to Rs.245.00. Volumes stood at 26375 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd saw volume of 1430 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 316 shares. The stock increased 8.66% to Rs.1,134.25. Volumes stood at 298 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52244 shares. The stock gained 0.83% to Rs.993.50. Volumes stood at 23701 shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd recorded volume of 1123 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock lost 0.78% to Rs.1,007.00. Volumes stood at 388 shares in the last session.

