Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rises around 2%

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 833, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.97% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% fall in NIFTY and a 37.47% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 833, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has dropped around 7.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1801.25, up 1.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5445 shares today, compared to the daily average of 15778 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

