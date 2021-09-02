Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spurts 2.99%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 2.86% over last one month compared to 2.74% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.69% rise in the SENSEX

Amber Enterprises India Ltd rose 2.99% today to trade at Rs 3117.6. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.76% to quote at 38195.86. The index is up 2.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 1.02% and Bajaj Electricals Ltd added 0.93% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 66.1 % over last one year compared to the 46.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4139 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3667.5 on 05 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1700.1 on 01 Sep 2020.

