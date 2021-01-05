Venkys (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Orient Refractories Ltd and Gati Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 January 2021.

Venkys (India) Ltd lost 4.81% to Rs 1663 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10083 shares in the past one month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd crashed 3.84% to Rs 220.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55705 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd tumbled 3.55% to Rs 289. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Refractories Ltd pared 3.20% to Rs 240.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11720 shares in the past one month.

Gati Ltd shed 2.93% to Rs 97.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

