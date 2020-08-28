Ambuja Cements apoints Rajani Kesari as CFO

Ambuja Cements said its board approved the appointment of Rajani Kesari as the new chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of Ambuja Cements with effect from 1 September 2020.

Sonal Shrivastava, the current CFO of Ambuja Cements is moving to a new role in the LafargeHolcim Group and will therefore demit her office as the CFO from the close of the business hours on 31 August 2020. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 August 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Ambuja Cements net profit dropped 28.8% to Rs 592.51 crore on a 34.3% fall in net sales to Rs 4,644.17 crore in Q2 June 2020 over Q2 June 2019.

Ambuja Cements, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim, is among the leading cement companies in India. The firm operates through cement and cement related products segment.

Shares of Ambuja Cements rose 0.18% to Rs 222.15 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 221.50 to Rs 225 so far.

