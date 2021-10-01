Ambuja Cements commences cement production at Marwar plant

Ambuja Cements said that it has commenced the commercial production of clinker and cement at its newly commissioned Marwar Greenfield Project in Nagaur District, in the state of Rajasthan.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Ambuja Cements is one of the leading cement companies in India. It is part of the LafargeHolcim Group, the world leader in the building materials industry.

The cement maker posted a 59.5% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 723 crore on a 55.8% increase in net sales to Rs 3,342 crore in Q2 2021 over Q2 2020.

The scrip rose 0.45% to currently trade at Rs 402.55 on the BSE.

