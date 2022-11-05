JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 56.86% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 8.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 146.99 crore

Net profit of Ami Organics rose 8.99% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 146.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales146.99122.31 20 OPM %19.1422.38 -PBDT28.5324.84 15 PBT25.7122.52 14 NP19.0417.47 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU