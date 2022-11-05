Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 8.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 146.99 crore

Net profit of Ami Organics rose 8.99% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 146.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.146.99122.3119.1422.3828.5324.8425.7122.5219.0417.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)