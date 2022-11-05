Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 8.99% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 146.99 croreNet profit of Ami Organics rose 8.99% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 146.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales146.99122.31 20 OPM %19.1422.38 -PBDT28.5324.84 15 PBT25.7122.52 14 NP19.0417.47 9
