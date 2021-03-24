Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 119.04 points or 0.57% at 21020.66 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.33%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 4.6%),Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 4.04%),Granules India Ltd (up 3.56%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 3.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 3.16%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.36%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.25%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 1.79%), and Alembic Ltd (up 1.63%).

On the other hand, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.1%), Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 1.49%), and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 1.28%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 250.57 or 0.5% at 49800.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.85 points or 0.55% at 14732.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 7.72 points or 0.04% at 20780.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.97 points or 0.03% at 6881.65.

On BSE,987 shares were trading in green, 1108 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

