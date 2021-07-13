Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 101.17 points or 0.34% at 29380.52 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Vakrangee Ltd (down 5.09%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.7%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.51%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.45%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 1.2%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 1.04%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 0.95%), TVS Electronics Ltd (down 0.93%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 0.7%).

On the other hand, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 6.2%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.97%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 370.47 or 0.71% at 52743.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.45 points or 0.67% at 15797.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 83.37 points or 0.32% at 26151.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.21 points or 0.11% at 8030.28.

On BSE,1843 shares were trading in green, 1306 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)