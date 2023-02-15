Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 3.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 19.60 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation declined 3.00% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 19.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.19.6018.604.953.231.691.621.281.240.971.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)