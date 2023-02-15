Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 146.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 7.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Rainbow Children's Medicare climbs after Kacholia buys stake
Rainbow Children's Medicare spurts over 15% in two days after strong Q2 numbers
Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 35.24% in the September 2022 quarter
Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 28.88% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 57.12% to Rs 9.93 croreNet profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 146.15% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.12% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.936.32 57 OPM %31.2211.08 -PBDT0.670.26 158 PBT0.640.26 146 NP0.640.26 146
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU