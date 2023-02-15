Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 146.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.12% to Rs 9.93 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 146.15% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.12% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

