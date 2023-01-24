JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthcare shares edge lower
Business Standard

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 89.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 49.76% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 89.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 49.76% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.3410.63 -50 OPM %12.9222.77 -PBDT0.943.46 -73 PBT0.482.99 -84 NP0.282.73 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU