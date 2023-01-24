AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 89.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 49.76% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 89.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 49.76% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.3410.6312.9222.770.943.460.482.990.282.73

