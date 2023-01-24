Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 21.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.34% to Rs 13.68 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries rose 21.57% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.34% to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

