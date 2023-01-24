Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 350.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 109.39 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics rose 350.60% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 109.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.109.3973.4021.6924.8819.5214.586.311.063.740.83

