Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 350.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 468.09% in the September 2022 quarter
Gateway Distriparks spurts after HDFC MF hikes stake
Snowman intimates of IT Dept. inspection at its office and warehouse in Mumbai
Gateway Distriparks to commence container train services at ICD Kashipur on Dec. 4
Jet Freight Logistics approves raising of funds
-
Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 109.39 croreNet profit of Snowman Logistics rose 350.60% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 109.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109.3973.40 49 OPM %21.6924.88 -PBDT19.5214.58 34 PBT6.311.06 495 NP3.740.83 351
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU