Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 129.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 129.55% to Rs 2391.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1041.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.54% to Rs 27852.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22186.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27852.6022186.2010.197.043704.301892.302993.601251.702391.501041.80

