Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 129.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 25.54% to Rs 27852.60 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 129.55% to Rs 2391.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1041.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.54% to Rs 27852.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22186.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27852.6022186.20 26 OPM %10.197.04 -PBDT3704.301892.30 96 PBT2993.601251.70 139 NP2391.501041.80 130

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 13:48 IST

