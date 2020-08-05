Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 84.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.67% to Rs 142.59 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 84.75% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.67% to Rs 142.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 267.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.142.59267.354.6613.1712.5237.004.4029.322.9119.08

