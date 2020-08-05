Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 97.32% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 146.03 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 97.32% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 146.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 271.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales146.03271.19 -46 OPM %2.5913.00 -PBDT8.4736.00 -76 PBT-1.1926.89 PL NP0.4617.16 -97

Wed, August 05 2020. 13:00 IST

