Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 97.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 146.03 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 97.32% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 146.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 271.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.146.03271.192.5913.008.4736.00-1.1926.890.4617.16

