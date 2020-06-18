Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 44.71% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.00% to Rs 59.32 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 44.71% to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.00% to Rs 59.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.33% to Rs 25.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 261.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 253.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales59.3285.97 -31 261.48253.23 3 OPM %15.3221.37 -11.7412.16 - PBDT11.6621.07 -45 38.8137.84 3 PBT10.6420.25 -47 34.4534.68 -1 NP7.8914.27 -45 25.0824.51 2
