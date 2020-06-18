Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 44.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.00% to Rs 59.32 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 44.71% to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.00% to Rs 59.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.33% to Rs 25.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 261.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 253.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

