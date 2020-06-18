Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 66.33 croreNet profit of Genus Paper & Boards rose 137.50% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 66.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.79% to Rs 8.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.14% to Rs 253.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 431.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.3368.85 -4 253.93431.44 -41 OPM %10.576.52 -10.707.01 - PBDT4.213.77 12 21.9024.78 -12 PBT1.210.50 142 8.5811.75 -27 NP0.950.40 138 8.917.83 14
