Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 66.33 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards rose 137.50% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 66.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.79% to Rs 8.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.14% to Rs 253.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 431.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

