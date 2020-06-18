Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.17 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Rane Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Rane Holdings acquires 17,42,160 convertible warrants of Rane Holdings
-
Sales decline 22.85% to Rs 282.00 croreNet Loss of Rane (Madras) reported to Rs 17.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.85% to Rs 282.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 45.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 1228.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1506.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales282.00365.50 -23 1228.351506.16 -18 OPM %1.066.09 -3.747.70 - PBDT1.9215.77 -88 23.0691.58 -75 PBT-15.67-1.35 -1061 -42.5725.63 PL NP-17.31-7.79 -122 -45.512.42 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU