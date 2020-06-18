Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 33.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.62% to Rs 63.53 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 33.67% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 63.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.33% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 281.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

63.5371.88281.30275.618.504.837.085.822.551.4110.569.001.190.185.124.032.621.965.847.33

