Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 33.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.62% to Rs 63.53 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 33.67% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 63.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.33% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 281.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales63.5371.88 -12 281.30275.61 2 OPM %8.504.83 -7.085.82 - PBDT2.551.41 81 10.569.00 17 PBT1.190.18 561 5.124.03 27 NP2.621.96 34 5.847.33 -20

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 15:37 IST

