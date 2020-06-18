Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 33.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Manaksia Aluminium Company approves rights issue to raise Rs 9.90 cr
Board of Manaksia Aluminium Company approves appointment of directors
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 11.62% to Rs 63.53 croreNet profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 33.67% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 63.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.33% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 281.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales63.5371.88 -12 281.30275.61 2 OPM %8.504.83 -7.085.82 - PBDT2.551.41 81 10.569.00 17 PBT1.190.18 561 5.124.03 27 NP2.621.96 34 5.847.33 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU