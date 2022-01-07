Anand Rathi Wealth gains after Q3 PAT jumps 145% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Anand Rathi Wealth rose 1% to Rs 642.20 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 144.80% to Rs 32.02 crore on 54.87% increase in total income to Rs 108.66 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, the company's profit before tax (PBT) climbed 140.71% to Rs 42.87 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Total expense rose 25.70% to Rs 65.79 crore during the period under review. Employee expense jumped 43.60% year-on-year to Rs 49.83 crore in Q3FY22.

The company said its operating cash flow for 9 months April to December 21 was Rs 86.20 crore.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date is fixed on 20 January 2022.

Anand Rathi, chairman of the company, said that the company has registered excellent growth both in revenue and profitability terms as a result of its unique value proposition to its customers and high level of the retention of RMs and customers.

Private Wealth (PW) Vertical:

Number of active client families in the segment increased by 13% to 6,910 during 9 months ended December 2021.

AUM increased to Rs 31,348 crore as on 31 Dec 21, a YoY growth of 28%. Share of mutual funds in AUM increased from 54% to 58% during 9 months ended December 2021.

Number of RMs increased from 233 as on 31st March 21 to 253 as on 31st December 21.

Digital Wealth (DW) Vertical:

AUM in the segment increased by 38% YoY to Rs 823 crore. Number of Client Engagement Partners (CEPs) increased to 319 with 3,541 active clients.

Omni Financial Advisors (OFA) Vertical:

As on 31 December 2021, number of subscribed IFAs were 5,164 and it has retained its leadership in this segment. Assets under Administration (AuA) on this platform as on 31 December 2021 was Rs 84,500 crore.

Anand Rathi Wealth is a non-bank wealth solutions firms in India. The company commenced activities in Fiscal 2002 and is AMFI registered mutual fund distributor and has evolved into providing well researched solutions to its clients through a mix of wealth solutions, financial product distribution and technology solutions to a wide spectrum of clientele.

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth were listed on the bourses on 14 December 2021 at Rs 602.05, representing a premium of 9.46% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 550.

The IPO of Anand Rathi Wealth was subscribed 9.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 2 December 2021 and it closed on 6 December 2021. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 530-550 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)