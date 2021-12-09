M&M, HCL Tech, Vedanta to be watched

-
ALSO READ
Ircon International provides corporate guarantee for term loan extended to subsidiary
IRCON rises after Q4 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 170 cr
IRCON International increases Final Dividend for FY20-21
IRCON International spurts after emerging lowest bidder
Ircon International announces change in Chairman & MD
-
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will be in focus. Reliance BP Mobility (RBML), operating under the brand name Jio-bp and The Mahindra Group, announced a non-binding MoU for exploring creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels. The MoU also covers evaluating charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra vehicles including electric 3 and 4 wheelers, quadricycles and e-SCV (Small Commercial Vehicles - sub 4 ton).
HCL Technologies and Deutsche Apotheker- und ztebank eG (apoBank), the largest cooperative primary bank in Germany, have signed with Atruvia AG an agreement to acquire IT consulting company Gesellschaft f Banksysteme GmbH (gbs).
Vedanta said that the board of directors of the company on 11 December 2021, will consider and approve second interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2021-22. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as 18 December 2021.
RailTel Corporation of India has received work order from Ircon International at a total cost of Rs. 210.77 crore (Inclusive of GST). The entire work is to be completed in a period of Twelve (12) months. The order is for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Tunnel communication system consisting of Emergency Call & Service Telephone, CCTV, Tunnel Radio and PA system in Tunnel Environment on Dharam - Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway.
The board of directors of REC approved the proposal for sale and transfer of Kallam Transmission to the successful bidder, selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process.
Gland Pharma received a tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Cangrelor for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vials.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU