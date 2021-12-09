M&M, HCL Tech, Vedanta to be watched

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will be in focus. Reliance BP Mobility (RBML), operating under the brand name Jio-bp and The Mahindra Group, announced a non-binding MoU for exploring creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels. The MoU also covers evaluating charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra vehicles including electric 3 and 4 wheelers, quadricycles and e-SCV (Small Commercial Vehicles - sub 4 ton).

HCL Technologies and Deutsche Apotheker- und ztebank eG (apoBank), the largest cooperative primary bank in Germany, have signed with Atruvia AG an agreement to acquire IT consulting company Gesellschaft f Banksysteme GmbH (gbs).

Vedanta said that the board of directors of the company on 11 December 2021, will consider and approve second interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2021-22. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as 18 December 2021.

RailTel Corporation of India has received work order from Ircon International at a total cost of Rs. 210.77 crore (Inclusive of GST). The entire work is to be completed in a period of Twelve (12) months. The order is for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Tunnel communication system consisting of Emergency Call & Service Telephone, CCTV, Tunnel Radio and PA system in Tunnel Environment on Dharam - Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway.

The board of directors of REC approved the proposal for sale and transfer of Kallam Transmission to the successful bidder, selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process.

Gland Pharma received a tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Cangrelor for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vials.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)