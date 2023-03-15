JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Apollo Pipes approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Pine Wood Commercial standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Pine Wood Commercial declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.16 -38 OPM %50.0037.50 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.05 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 07:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU