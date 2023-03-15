Pine Wood Commercial standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Pine Wood Commercial declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.100.1650.0037.500.050.060.040.060.030.05

