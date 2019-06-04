JUST IN
Business Standard

Andrew Yule & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.41% to Rs 67.13 crore

Net Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 27.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 67.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.45% to Rs 10.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 304.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 350.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales67.1371.73 -6 304.63350.08 -13 OPM %-18.81-30.70 --5.882.42 - PBDT0.20-18.56 LP 17.4030.13 -42 PBT-1.65-20.19 92 10.5223.57 -55 NP-2.02-27.27 93 10.1516.49 -38

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:18 IST

