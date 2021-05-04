Wipro sets up an Innovation Centre in London

With commitment to invest GBP 16 mn over next 4 yearsWipro announced the setting up of an Innovation Centre in Holborn, London.
Wipro will invest 16million over the next four years in the 20,000 sq. ft. Innovation Centre which will serve as Wipro's flagship centre in the United Kingdom and offer technology expertise to companies in the UK and globally. It will be integral to providing advanced digital, cyber security and cloud expertise to both established and upcoming enterprises, taking the lead on digital transformation in one of Europe's biggest technology markets.
This year marks Wipro's 75th global anniversary, and 25 years in the UK, where it employs over 4000 highly talented technology, digital consulting & business management professionals. The IT services provider has hired over 500 new employees in the UK in the past 12 months and, with the announcement of the Innovation Centre, expects its talent base to increase further over the coming years.
The opening of the Centre acts as the next critical step in serving businesses with world class consultancy on digital, business and IT transformation, and follows the recent announcement of Wipro's acquisition of UK-based Capco for $1.45 billion. This acquisition will add 1300 employees in the UK and will make Wipro one of the largest end-to-end global consulting, technology and transformation service providers to the banking and financial services industry.
