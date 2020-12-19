Angel Broking allots 5060 equity shares under ESOP

The Board of Angel Broking at its meeting held on 18 December 2020 has approved the allotment of 5,060 Equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each of the Company to option grantee upon exercise of stock options vested under Angel Broking Employee Stock Option Plan 2018.

Consequent to the said allotment the issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 81,80,39,840 comprising of 8,18,03,984 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

