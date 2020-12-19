IIFL Home Finance partners with ICICI Bank to offer housing loans

IIFL Finance announced that its material wholly owned subsidiary of the company IIFL Home Finance and ICICI Bank have entered into a sourcing and servicing arrangement to partner in extending credit to the affordable housing loans & MSME loans (loan against property).

Under this partnership, the Company will originate and service the customers through the entire loan life-cycle including sourcing, documentation, collection and loan servicing and in turn ICICI Bank will provide funding to these customers.

