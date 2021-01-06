Angel Broking allots 8096 equity shares under ESOP

Angel Broking has allotted 8,096 Equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options vested under Angel Broking Employee Stock Option Plan 2018.

Consequent to the said allotment the issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company stands at 81,81,20,800 comprising of 8,18,12,080 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

