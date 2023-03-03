Angel One announces key business parameters for Feb'23

-
-
Average client funding book declined 6.8% on MoM basis and 20.7% on YoY basis to Rs 12.99 billion.
For the month of February 2023, Angel's overall average daily turnover rose 3.2% on MoM basis and 97.8% on YoY basis to Rs 17,570 billion. Average daily turnover in F&O segment rose 3.2% on MoM basis and 99.7% on YoY basis to Rs 17,255 billion.
For month of February 2023, retail turnover market share in equity segment and F&O segment stood at 22.6% each.
