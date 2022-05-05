Angel One client base rises 4.6% sequentially in April'22

The brokerage company's client base stood at 9.64 million in the month April 2022 as against 4.42 millions in the month of April 2021, registering a jump of 118% year-on-year.

On a sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 4.6% month on month from 9.21 million clients in March 2022.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.44 million in April 2022 compared with 0.48 million in March 2022 (down 7.3%) and 0.31 million in April 2021 (up 41.5%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was Rs 9,47,800 crore in April 2022 (up 7.2% month on month and up 114.4% year on year). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 9,23,700 crore, accounting for 116.5% of the overall ADTO during the month.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 21.3% in April 2022 as against 21.1% in March 2022 and 22.8% in March 2021. F&O market share stood at 21.4% (up 23 bps month on month and down 158 bps year on year), cash market share was 14% (down 9 bps month on month and down 26 bps year on year) in April 2022.The company's retail turnover market share in commodity segment came at 43.2% (up 84 bps month on month and up 1,619 bps year on year) in April 2022.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients.

The company's consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 204.7 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 101.9 crore in Q4 FY21. Total Revenue from operations increased by 64.3% YoY to Rs 671.3 in Q4 FY22 as against 408.61 crore in Q4 FY21.

