Sona BLW Precision ties up with US firm for electrostatic drive motors

Both the companies have collaborated to develop electrostatic drive motors for electric vehicle (EV) applications, for which serial production will likely start in 2026.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has partnered with US-based C-Motive Technologies ("C-Motive") to develop electrostatic drive motors for electric vehicle (EV) applications. The serial production of electrostatic drive motors will likely start in 2026. The proposal, amongst others, involves participation in C-Motive's latest financing round.

C-Motive's product is a reinvention of the electric motor. Traditional electric motors use electromagnetic forces to convert electric power to mechanical power. C-Motive's electrostatic machines harness the power of static cling, which deliver high torque and ultra-high efficiency at low speeds without using rare earth metals or permanent magnets.

C-Motive's electrostatic machine technology can be scaled from a single kilowatt to tens of megawatts. These machines can be designed for varied purposes: small, modular torque motors for stationary applications to large, rugged machines for e-mobility drivetrains and multimegawatt generators for wind turbines. By limiting the use of copper and removing the need for permanent magnets, C-Motive's technology can deliver a machine that is less price volatile and more efficient at the same time, reducing embodied carbon and carbon emissions along the way.

Kiran M Deshmukh, Group CTO of Sona Comstar, said: "We are impressed with C-Motive's motor's high yet ripple-free torque generation without active cooling, very little copper, and no rare earth metals or magnets. With the development of technologically superior and commercially competitive products compared to the existing electromagnetic motors, there will be a large market opportunity in the fast-growing e-mobility market."

Sona Comstar is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs. Sona Comstar is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global Electric Vehicle (EV) market.

Net profit of Sona Comstar rose 3.53% to Rs 86.44 crore on 0.99% rise in net sales to Rs 494.15 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Sona Comstar fell 3.42% to settle at Rs 611.60 on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)