Angel One spurts after client base jumps 144% YoY in December

Angel One jumped 3.02% to Rs 1254.45 after the stock broker said its client base jumped 144.2% year-on-year to 7.78 million in December 2021 over December 2020.

On a sequential basis, the firm's client base grew 6.3% in December 2021 from 7.32 million clients in November 2021. Gross client acquisition stood at 0.46 million in December 2021, rising 3.2% from November 2021 and 110.4% from December 2020.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment rose to 20.8% in December 2021 compared with 18% in December 2020. Retail turnover market share in F&O (derivatives) segment stood at 20.9%, in December 2021 as against 21.1% in November 2021. The figure stood at 18.1% in December 2020.

The broker's client base increased 19.4% in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021. The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment rose to 20.9% in Q3 December 2021 compared with 21.2% in Q2 September 2021.

Angel One, previously known as Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. It's a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to clients.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 80.2% to Rs 134.2 crore on 69.3% increase in total income to Rs 538.16 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

