Angel One spurts after client base jumps 144% YoY in December

Angel One jumped 3.02% to Rs 1254.45 after the stock broker said its client base jumped 144.2% year-on-year to 7.78 million in December 2021 over December 2020.On a sequential basis, the firm's client base grew 6.3% in December 2021 from 7.32 million clients in November 2021. Gross client acquisition stood at 0.46 million in December 2021, rising 3.2% from November 2021 and 110.4% from December 2020.
The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment rose to 20.8% in December 2021 compared with 18% in December 2020. Retail turnover market share in F&O (derivatives) segment stood at 20.9%, in December 2021 as against 21.1% in November 2021. The figure stood at 18.1% in December 2020.
The broker's client base increased 19.4% in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021. The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment rose to 20.9% in Q3 December 2021 compared with 21.2% in Q2 September 2021.
Angel One, previously known as Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. It's a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to clients.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 80.2% to Rs 134.2 crore on 69.3% increase in total income to Rs 538.16 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU