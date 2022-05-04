Bombay Dyeing Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 42 crore

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 217.32 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Board of Raghuvir Synthetics approves incorporation of subsidiary
Sutlej Textiles advances after India Ratings assigns 'IND A+' rating
INOX Leisure net loss narrows to Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY22
-
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 41.74 crore in Q4 FY22 lower than net loss of Rs 166.74 crore posted in Q4 FY21.Revenue from operations grew by nearly 20% to Rs 598 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 498.95 crore recorded in Q4 FY21. The company reported a pre-tax loss stood of Rs 37.39 crore in Q4 FY22 lower than pre-tax loss of Rs 103.44 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
The polyester segment reported a 61% jump in revenue to Rs 455.52 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, revenue from real estate segment declined 33% year on year to Rs 140.60 crore while revenue from the retail/textile segment tumbled 67.6% YoY to Rs 1.89 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
On full year basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 460.32 crore in financial year ended 2022 as against a net loss of Rs 469.12 crore in financial year ended 2021. Revenue from operations surged 67.6% to Rs 2,000.92 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Vinod Jain has been has been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) & chief risk officer (CRO) of the company with effect from 9 May 2022. He is a chartered accountant and a company secretary with rich and varied experience of more than 25 years in finance, accounting, corporate banking, project financing, debt restructuring, fund raising and international listing.
Meanwhile, the company on 2 May announced that chief financial officer (CFO) & chief risk officer (CRO), Hitesh Vora resigned from his position. Vora will cease to be the CFO and CRO of the company from close of business hours on 8 May 2022.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is a holding company engaged primarily in the business of real estate development, polyester staple fibre and retail. The company's segments include real estate, polyester and retail/textile.
Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 2.28% to end at Rs 117.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU